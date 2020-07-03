66 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 3

On July 3, we confirmed 66 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,705 cases and 90 total deaths.

We have reported 483 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 53.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 34.5.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases