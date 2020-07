Summer’s canceled. Or that’s how it feels right now. Concerts, festivals and fairs. We won’t be enjoying those this summer. But you know what’s not canceled, for at least three weekends? Elephant ears, Krusty pups and Fisher scones. Throughout July, diners can feast upon all those devilishly caloric and gut busting fair treats in a […]

