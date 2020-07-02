Steilacoom Town Administrator July 2 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – July 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

4th of July:

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Friday the 3rd of July.

Possession or Use of Fireworks Illegal in Steilacoom:

In 2009, the Town Council adopted ordinance 1456 amending the Steilacoom Municipal Code to make the possession and or use of fireworks illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of these provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of these regulations prior to their coming to Steilacoom to celebrate the 4th of July.

Park Closures:

Saltar’s Point Park will be closed on the 4th of July and Sunnyside Beach Park will close at 8 PM.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Wilkes Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

157 total incidents

59 traffic stops

5 medical aid responses

28 suspicious circumstance/security checks

4 responses for a persons in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

1 incident of theft

1 incident of threats

1 incident of fraud

1 incident of vehicle prowl

Throughout June, in support of the beginning of the Farmer’s Market and in response to citizen concerns, Public Safety dedicated 144 hours’ worth of traffic emphasis along Lafayette Street.

In the prior weeks, Public Safety received several reports of an adolescent-aged black bear roaming the area. Officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and thoroughly searched the area, to no avail. The latest reports indicate the animal has moved further south and out of town. Public Safety has received no additional reports of bear sightings.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we have received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110.

Public Safety is aware of increased levels of civil unrest throughout the county, and we are monitoring the progression of events along with our emergency management partners. Public Safety continues to monitor demonstration activity throughout the region, along with our law enforcement partners. We have been host to multiple demonstrations in town, none of which have included any violence or other disruption. Peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right in our community, however senseless violence and destruction are not. Public Safety is grateful to our residents for their ongoing patience and support through these evolving circumstances

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced the frame and cover on a manhole at Sunnyside Beach; prepared roadways for the upcoming crack-sealing project which is scheduled to commence next week weather permitting; mowed open ditches and rights-of-way along Union Avenue; and performed other maintenance activities;

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed end of line voltage readings and monthly substation maintenance; conducted a preconstruction meeting for the contractor working on Walnut Lane; continued splicing cables along Marietta Street and Marietta Court in preparation for the Marietta Lift Station upgrade project; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted sewer mains throughout Town; repaired a water service in the 600 block of Short Street; inspected an irrigation system installation in the 500 block of Third Street; replaced a meter and setter in the 2700 block of Natalie Lane; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging the baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; supported volunteer activities; and performed other maintenance activities.