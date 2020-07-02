Pierce Transit to review Governing Board Composition at July 22 meeting

Pierce Transit is convening a meeting of members of the Pierce County Council and the elected representative from each city within the boundaries of Pierce Transit’s public transportation benefit area, which shall be held VIRTUALLY on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. The virtual meeting may be accessed by dialing (253)215-8782 or (301)715-8592 and entering meeting identification code no. 85470723222.

For interested persons, a physical location to view the VIRTUAL meeting will be provided at the Pierce Transit Training Center, Rainier Room, 3720 96th Street S.W., Lakewood, Washington. Members of the public who choose to attend must follow all appropriate health guidance, including social distancing and wearing face masks.

Due to the uncertainties relating to COVID-19, should the Governor’s Office issue a new proclamation prohibiting in-person meetings from occurring, this meeting will be held solely virtually.

In accordance with RCW 36.57A.055, the meeting will involve a review of the composition of the Board of Commissioners of Pierce Transit, which acts as Pierce Transit’s governing body, and could result in a change to the composition of the Board.

For further information, please contact Pierce Transit’s Clerk of the Board at (253) 581-8066.