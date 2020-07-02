LPD needs help to identify suspects in Lakewood Wendy’s shooting

On June 28, 2020, at 10:15 PM, the Lakewood Police Department responded to the Wendy’s restaurant located at 10619 South Tacoma Way for a report of shooting.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who they discovered had been shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle. Officers performed life saving techniques on the victim and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were called to the scene and determined the suspects involved pulled into the Wendy’s parking lot in a mid to late 2000’s black Jeep Cherokee or similar type vehicle, driven by a light complected black female. (See video link below) The shooting suspect exited the front passenger seat and was described by witnesses as a black male, 25-30 years of age, approximately 6’0” to 6’2” tall, facial hair, thin build, wearing a white colored shirt and athletic shoes. The male suspect approached the victim vehicle in the parking lot and shot the victim for unknown reasons. The shooting occurred after both vehicles attempted to access the drive thru at the same time.

Immediately after the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled southbound on the South Tacoma Way extension passing the Pierce Transit Park and Ride lot toward 112th Street South. The victim remains in critical, but stable condition after suffering life threatening injuries.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and are asked to call the assigned Detective at 253-830-5042 with any information.

Tips can be called into the LPD Tip Line at 253-830-5064 or submitted through our police website. new.tipsubmit.com/en/

To be eligible for a possible reward, tips can also be submitted through Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers. www.tpcrimestoppers.com/home

Surveillance video of suspect vehicle (not the best quality) can be viewed at youtu.be/3qKYn8Pqw0o

Please contact Lt. Chris Lawler for additional information.

Lt. Lawler can be contacted at the numbers listed below for more information;

Office 253.830.5011

Cellular 253.606.6981

Fax 253.830.5069

clawler@cityoflakewood.us