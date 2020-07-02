Letter: Should CPSD Reopen In September?

Submitted by KM Hills.

In a Huffington Post article there is advice which I hope our CPSD elected officials follow. “The AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the group said in an update to its guidance for school re-entry.

I know many working families would have issues with a part-time, alternating day school schedule and in a district where the student scores already show they are lagging behind the state standards we as a community need to provide every opportunity for our students. If future online learning is anything like what I saw, with my nephews, and heard about from my daughter’s friends then there is an even bigger need for students to be present in the classroom.

What do you think about the article referenced above Board Members; and don’t you think our students deserve the best? I mean after all, the community just approved a HUGE levy (above and beyond McCleary) so the students can have the best so let’s get the most for those tax dollars.