Lakewood Business Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant now available

The city is now accepting applications for the Lakewood Business Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant program. This program is designed to support local businesses and the economy. The program is funded with $607,640 from a portion of the City’s CARES Act stimulus package distribution.

To learn more about this program’s eligibility requirements, application process, and to download the application visit the Lakewood Small Business Coronavirus Relief Grant program website.

Applications for Lakewood Business Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant program will be accepted starting at 9:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. on July 17, 2020