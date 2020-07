All Fireworks are illegal in the City of Fircrest The City of Fircrest wants everyone to enjoy the holiday. And, in order to keep the City’s residents and visitors safe, all personal fireworks, even those deemed “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the City of Fircrest. FMC 13.12.060 – Sale, possession, use, or discharge of […]

