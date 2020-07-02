56 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 2

On July 2, we confirmed 56 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,642 cases and 90 total deaths.

We have reported 447 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 49.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 31.9.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases