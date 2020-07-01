S. 11th St. closes east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for track installation

Crews continue installing track on the east side Luther King Jr. Way, moving one block south between S. 10th Street and Earnest Brazill Street. As soon as June 30, MLK Jr. Way will open to southbound traffic between S. 9th St. and S. 11th St., and S. 10th St. will open on the west side of MLK Jr. Way. At the same time, the contractor will close S. 11th St. east of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alley. In addition, on July 6, crews plan to close Earnest Brazill St. east of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alley.

In other areas, crews continue to install track on Stadium Way near I-705, and the I-705 ramps at Stadium Way are closed. On N. 1st St., crews are working on curb and gutter and adjusting utilities this week. N 1st St. will open to two-way traffic on July 8. The contractor is installing a water line at the intersection of Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way, and continues to install a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. Crews will not work during the 4th of July weekend, July 3-5.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track in front of Stadium High School, closing Stadium Way/N. E St. from just north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue as soon as July 6.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on I-705 ramps, Stadium Way, Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 15th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of June 29

Where

I-705 ramps at Stadium Way – ramps closure. To access downtown, take an earlier I-705 exit such as City Center. The I-705 detour is Schuster Way to McCarver St. To access I-705, follow S. 9th Street.

Stadium Way from S. 4th St. to I-705 – street closure to thru-traffic; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from S. 4th St. to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave. Residents will be able to access parking garages on Stadium Way.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to S. 9th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 10th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th St. at MLK Jr. Way – lane restriction.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit piercetransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities and installing track.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.