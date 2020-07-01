Pierce County Library System opens book drops at all locations

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System continues to expand limited services from the library buildings, while the buildings remain closed to the public to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19).

Book drops are now open at 19 of the Library System’s 20 libraries: Administrative Center & Library, Bonney Lake, Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Fife, Graham, Gig Harbor, Key Center, Lakewood, Milton/Edgewood, Orting, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Summit, Steilacoom, Sumner, Tillicum and University Place Pierce County Libraries. The book drop in Ashford is also open. The book drop at Anderson Island Pierce County Library will open July 13.

Given the ongoing economic burden brought on by the pandemic as well as the overall disruption to library services, the Library System will not assess fines for overdue books and materials for the remainder of 2020.

Free Wi-Fi service continues to be available for use outside of all of the library buildings in parking lots, with a continued emphasis on social distancing.

Staff is also making plans to offer curbside service for people to pick up books, movies and other materials, as well as copies of prints people may send remotely to printers in the libraries. The Library projects to start this service in mid-July.

The Library is reimaging services for the public and starting with limited services, as it readies its operations and offerings to bring more services safely in the coming weeks and months.

Pierce County Library continues to encourage people to enjoy a variety of online services available for free, including e-books, audiobooks and magazines, online resources, the Virtual Library with online classes and events for people of all ages, and staff produced videos.

Earlier this month, the Library System launched its Summer Reading program for people of all ages. For the most part, the Summer Reading program is an online program with activities and live events.

The Pierce County Library is committed to safe and welcoming libraries for the public’s use and a safe work place for staff, and it will offer further services in the coming weeks and months.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/library-reimagined.htm