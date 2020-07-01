Lakewood City Council to consider taking the final action to condemn property

The Lakewood City Council will, at its public meeting on the 20th day of July 2020 at 7:00 p.m., consider taking the final action of authorizing legal proceedings if necessary to acquire by condemnation certain real property interests in the following subject property for roadway purposes.

The subject properties are identified as: 10005 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 5400200141; 5309 100th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 0219021036; 5401 100th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 0219021066.

The July 20, 2020, City Council Regular Meeting will be held at City Hall Council Chambers, located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all persons interested may appear at such time and place and be heard regarding the proposed ordinance.

Agenda items are subject to change up to and including the time of the meetings; items may be added or dropped. Please call the City Clerk (253) 983-7705 or email bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. The agendas are also available on the City’s website at: www.cityoflakewood.us. Public meetings are accessible to all members of the public. If you require accommodations, please call the City Clerk at least three (3) days prior to the meeting.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice: The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however should Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-28 extend beyond July 20, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public will NOT be permitted.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

If extended participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.