34 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 1

On July 1, we confirmed 34 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death. Our total is 2,587 cases and 90 deaths; a woman in her 80s from University Place with underlying health conditions.

We have reported 415 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 46.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 29.6.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases