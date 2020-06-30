Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff Reason #6

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #1 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is because of Lieutenant Fajardo’s and her family’s long involvement with LAW ENFORCEMENT and PUBLIC SERVICE, dating back to 1886.

Reason #2 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff relates to her LEADERSHIP profile.

Reason #3 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her EXPERIENCE.

Reason #4 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL OFFICER.

Reason #5 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL SERGEANT.

Reason #6 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL LIEUTENANT.

If you read my Reason #4 Fajardo for Sheriff and my Reason #5 Fajardo for Sheriff, you witnessed my ever increasing level of enthusiasm for the fact that Cyndie Fajardo, unlike any of the other candidates, has eleven solid years of experience as a patrol officer and patrol sergeant.

Eleven years helps make Cyndie Fajardo our best candidate for Sheriff. She is well-grounded in what forms the backbone of any police agency, patrol.

Going back in time to our 1974 Plymouth Fury patrol car, patrol has always been an important function of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Wait, wait. There is more. Candidate Cyndie Fajardo was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant. She was a patrol lieutenant from 2014 to 2018.

More math provides us with the following good news. Cyndie Fajardo worked eight years as a patrol deputy, plus three years as a patrol sergeant, plus four years as a patrol lieutenant. That is 8 + 3 + 4 = 15 years working in patrol.

With Cyndie Fajardo as Sheriff, we will have an elected official who will easily be able to work beyond text book education because of her fifteen years of actual hands on experience in patrol. This is how a leader is made.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

Cyndie Fajardo’s website: www.fajardoforsheriff.com

Eight years of service as a patrol deputy, plus three years service as a patrol sergeant, plus four years as a patrol lieutenant for a total of 15 years in patrol, is solid justification why Joseph Boyle endorses Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.

