Nearly $80 million in CARES Act funding allocated

Pierce County has allocated nearly $80 million over the last several weeks in an effort to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of that amount, nearly half has been directed to public health initiatives.

“We are closely monitoring case data, and we have more work ahead of us before applying for Phase 3,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “Ramping up testing and contact notification are critical to effectively dealing with the spread of the virus.”

CARES Act funding announced today include money directed to public health initiatives to address diagnostic testing, investigations surge staffing, and isolation and quarantine centers.

The County has now allocated 60% of the total CARES Act funds authorized by Ordinance No. 2020-60 in the areas of Public Health Emergency Response, Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs, and Community Response and Resilience. Further Council action is needed for the County to spend the remaining 40%.

“The Pierce County Council continues to support public health education and outreach to make sure all Pierce County residents receive necessary information to keep themselves safe during this time,” said Council Vice Chair Dave Morell. “We are also committed to assisting our agricultural industry, which is why we increased funding from the CARES Act to help our local farmers.”

This week’s allocations:

Public Health Emergency Response

Public Education with Equity Focus: $150,000

Isolation and Quarantine Centers: $5,810,000

Diagnostic Testing and Lab Capacity Expansion: $8,005,000

COVID-19 Investigations Surge Staffing and Response: $2,390,255

Economic Stabilization and Recovery

Agriculture Industry Support: $249,060

Essential Government Services

Bailiff Staff for Superior Court: $232,000

Legal Assistant 2 for Superior Court Commissioner Services: $40,000

Corrections Deputy Support for Court Trials: $397,900

Corrections Bureau Vehicle Equipped for COVID-19 Transports: $122,500

Medical Examiner’s Equipment: $84,000

Social Distancing and Equipment Needs: $690,000

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.