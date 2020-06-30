Local students named to Gonzaga University Dean’s and President’s List

The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring semester 2020.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be named to the President’s List and earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed on the Dean’s List.

President’s List

DuPont

Amanda Anderson

Fircrest

Hayden Saalfeld

Lakewood

Madeline Bruner

Christina Caruso

Faith Ngae

Isabel Zimmerman

Tacoma

Avier Doss

University Place

Katherine DeLorme

Sidney Hur

Katherine Ricker

Sage Saplan

Dean’s List

Lakewood

Colin Drangsholt

Autumn Fiore

Jacob Mills

Zoie Simansky

Steilacoom

Claire Enfield

Tacoma

Tre’von Johnson

University Place

Madisan Albers

John Maes

