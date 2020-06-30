The Suburban Times

Local students named to Gonzaga University Dean’s and President’s List

The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring semester 2020.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be named to the President’s List and earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed on the Dean’s List.

President’s List

DuPont

  •  Amanda Anderson

Fircrest

  •  Hayden Saalfeld

Lakewood

  •  Madeline Bruner
  •  Christina Caruso
  •  Faith Ngae
  •  Isabel Zimmerman

Tacoma

  •  Avier Doss

University Place

  •  Katherine DeLorme
  •  Sidney Hur
  • Katherine Ricker
  •  Sage Saplan

Dean’s List

Lakewood

  •  Colin Drangsholt
  •  Autumn Fiore
  •  Jacob Mills
  •  Zoie Simansky

Steilacoom

  •  Claire Enfield

Tacoma

  •  Tre’von Johnson

University Place

  •  Madisan Albers
  • John Maes

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

