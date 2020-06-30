Local students named to Gonzaga University Dean’s and President’s List

The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring semester 2020.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be named to the President’s List and earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed on the Dean’s List.
President’s List
DuPont
- Amanda Anderson
Fircrest
- Hayden Saalfeld
Lakewood
- Madeline Bruner
- Christina Caruso
- Faith Ngae
- Isabel Zimmerman
Tacoma
- Avier Doss
University Place
- Katherine DeLorme
- Sidney Hur
- Katherine Ricker
- Sage Saplan
Dean’s List
Lakewood
- Colin Drangsholt
- Autumn Fiore
- Jacob Mills
- Zoie Simansky
Steilacoom
- Claire Enfield
Tacoma
- Tre’von Johnson
University Place
- Madisan Albers
- John Maes
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.Print This Post
Leave a Reply