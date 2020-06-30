It's Not All Bad News on the Internet

The pandemic, mandatory masks, the environment, Joe Biden selecting his running mate, monuments being torn down, protest and unrest while President Trump golfs, revelations, statistics, and death are wearing me down. Luckily I found some good news.

Masks, revelations, statistics, and death are wearing me down.

On my Facebook page I alternate family news, information on my favorite non-profit organizations, theatre happenings, a few political statements, and pithy (at least I think so) comments and observations. Some people agree with me and some people don’t. Here is a sample cheeky comment: “Forgiveness is cheaper than lawsuits, but not as gratifying as retribution.” A Facebook friend recently said of me, “Don has never met a pun he didn’t like.” I do like puns and I do like good news. Unfortunately good news is like the old, old phrase, ” . . . a good man nowadays is hard to find.”

I discovered the Good News Network about two weeks ago. – goodnewsnetwork.org/

I discovered the Good News Network about two weeks ago.

Here are eight great examples of good news:

Since Pandemic Closed His Business, New Jersey Man Has Made Over 500 Shopping Trips For Seniors Anonymous Donor Gives $40k to Florida Café to Help it Stay Open During Pandemic – And Feed Hospital Workers Texas Residents Defend Their Local Mall After Looting is Threatened Michael Jordan and His Jordan Brand Pledge $100 Million to Black Communities 26-0 Vote Passes the ‘Breonna Law’ Banning No-Knock Police Raids in Kentucky Taking Up Hobbies Can Prevent—Or Reduce Symptoms of—Depression by One-Third PayPal Commits Over $500 Million to Support Minority-Owned U.S. Businesses Band-Aid Announces It Will Finally Make Bandages for Darker Skin Tones

PayPal Commits Over $500 Million

I like that the good news comes from corporations, rich people, poor people, seniors, and children. There is good news everywhere and that makes me feel better. It brings a smile to my face, joy to my heart, and the desire to share the feeling.

Here in Pierce County we have good news all the time with people sharing and helping each other:

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre, and Lakewood Playhouse all have young actor programs as well as productions for children and adults.

Local theatres: Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre, and Lakewood Playhouse all have young actor programs as well as live and Youtube productions for children and adults.

Diane Keinholz and her Facebook page – Puyallup “Land of the Generous People” – This group share wonderful posts of all the good going on in Puyallup. “Puyallup” is named after the local Native American Tribe. The people of the Puyallup Tribe have been known for their “generous and welcoming behavior to all people who enter our lands.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Puyallup not only helps their neighbors in Puyallup, but also lends a hand to people in disaster areas around the country.

Executive Director Tracy Peacock of St. Vinnies shares good news about helping Pierce County people with rent and utilities and more in times of need. Monies are raised by donations and sales from their two thrift stores.

Both Soroptimist International of Tacoma and the Transportation Club of Tacoma raise funds for scholarships via golf tournaments.

Rotary Clubs like Rotary Club of Tacoma #8, Rotary Club of Puyallup, Rotary Club of Lakewood, and Clover Park Rotary are always involved in helping their community and the world.

Soroptimist International of Tacoma helps women achieve their dreams with scholarship help, as does the Transportation Club of Tacoma. Both of these organizations reach well beyond Tacoma and hold golf tournaments to raise money here in Pierce County.

Nourish Pierce County and the Emergency Food Network work with many people and organizations, all helping people put healthy food on their tables.

With local organizations and the Good News Network there is always something to share from our home towns as well as connections around the world. Good news is here if we look for it and share it. I add a little humor, too, for people to start off their day.