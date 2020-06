When Costella’s opens in South Hill, it’ll provide a little something for everyone: an Italian restaurant, deli counter, market and wine bar. All in one location. Mike Rubel is the building owner and also the creator of Costella’s. Expect a summer opening for the restaurant, but what that looks like and when will be determined […]

