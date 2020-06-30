47 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed June 30

On June 30, we confirmed 47 new cases in Pierce County and 2 new deaths. Our total is 2,553 cases and 89 deaths; two men in their 80s from Puyallup and Tacoma, with underlying health conditions.

We have reported 398 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 44.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 28.4.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases