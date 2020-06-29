Whatever your child’s talent, there’s a scholarship to fit

Submitted by Perry L. Newell.

The Funding College Project has been asked to supply to newspapers and community electronic bulletin boards serving the area listing of active awards, and scholarships and insightful information.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. Because we do things differently, always try to offer, “A Hand Up”. Find them at: www.educatingouryouth.org

It is not new and has been recognized internationally. A sample of their findings are listed here.

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend!

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that several ways which enable students to succeed.

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you are eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

Will this process allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student?

Beyond the standard Financial Aid Programs, are other state or programs which may assist you?

Heads up: Going to college in Washington will soon become a lot cheaper for prospective students whose families struggle to make ends meet. The program starts in 2020. Washington College Grant (WCG) – readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/washington-college-grant

Washington College Grant – Making College More Affordable, and it is expected to reach up to 110,000 students. Washington College Grant (WCG) and makes the money an entitlement. Grants can cover up to 100% of tuition plus service and activity fees, and do not need to be paid back.

The Career and Technical Scholarship (CTS) supports Washington students on their path to high-demand trade, STEM, and health care occupations. To be eligible, scholars must enroll in an approved program, such as welding, manufacturing, or IT, at one of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Scholars are eligible to receive up to $1,500 each quarter for the duration of their program, as well as support services. These scholarship funds are flexible and can be used to cover tuition, fees, and other costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more. Information describes the application timeline, eligibility requirements and application requirements. www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/cts/

Career Connect Washington – Washington is starting a public-private partnership that will give high-school and college students real- world work experiences, jobs, internships, and apprenticeships, intricately connecting students to good employment.

One of the ideas: Allowing more high-school students to leave campus for paid internships at local businesses and in exchange, receive high-school credit. Too many people in their teens and twenties spend “a lost decade” trying to figure out what kind of job they want, and how to acquire the training and education they need to get it, said Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the initiative’s biggest cheerleaders. Real World Skills, Real World Experience and Real-World Success… careerconnectwa.org/

Are there school or industry specific programs which may be of assistance?

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! www.raise.me

Music Business Association – As one of the Association’s most valuable member benefits, scholarships are awarded annually in amounts ranging from $500 to $6,000. musicbiz.org/about/scholarship-foundation/

There are some for others under age 13 too!

Computer science opportunities, from childhood to career – As part of Amazon’s $50M commitment to Computer Science (CS) Education, students now have access to Advanced Placement (AP) CS course offerings, scholarships, and early college internships through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Pathway. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

2020 Congressional App Challenge – Student sign-up for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge is now open. Eligible students can register and submit their apps through 12:00 PM EST on October 19th, 2020 – See Prizes – The leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives and at the Internet Education Foundation sought to foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM. That year House leadership brought to the floor and overwhelmingly passed House Resolution 77 – Academic Competition Resolution, the Chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, spoke on the House floor about the need to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science. Learn more: www.congressionalappchallenge.us/

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children age 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE… Young Scholars Program, College Scholar & Transfer Students – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade and college scholars with financial need. www.jkcf.org

Paradigm Challenge – Deadline: 5/01/21 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. www.projectparadigm.org

Can local trainers, teachers, mentors, suppliers, or trusted advocates be of assistance? Ask them…

Facilitated by the Founder, Perry L. Newell, organized as a non-commercial effort in a little church on the boundary of Steilacoom and Lakewood, Washington. He is a recognized expert and has been honored several times. The success of this venture is in part due to the contributions and participation of elected, public, and private individuals, organizations, and schools too numerous to name and through the support of the individuals, organizations, and various College Networks.