Rescheduled: Asphalt repair brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in DuPont

DUPONT – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 exits and on-ramps near DuPont will need to plan ahead for temporary detours during overnight hours of June 30 and July 1.

Weather permitting, for two consecutive nights, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close two lanes of northbound I-5 and multiple ramps for asphalt repairs. The ramp closures are as follows:

9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 1

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps to the weigh station north of Nisqually will close.

Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to Mounts Road and back to northbound I-5.

During the Tuesday night closures, the northbound I-5 exit 118 to Center Drive will remain open.

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 2

Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to Center Drive to northbound I-5.

During the Wednesday night closure, the northbound I-5 exit 119 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will remain open.

This work may be rescheduled due to weather or previously scheduled work. Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.