Curran Orchard Volunteers Needed Thursday, July 2

Curran Apple Orchard Needs Volunteers! Volunteers are needed to help spread mulch under trees and thin apples at the Curran Apple Orchard Park on Thursday, July 2, from 10am to noon.

Please bring facemasks and work gloves, also rakes and shovels if available.

Some tools available to borrow from the barn.

Meet at the barn at 10am. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more info, contact apples@curranappleorchard.com