21 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed June 29

On June 29, we confirmed 21 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,507 cases and 87 deaths.

We have reported 377 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 41.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 26.9.

On Sunday, we adjusted the New Cases by Day measure in our dashboard. We now report the 14-day rolling average instead of the 7-day rolling average to align with the state’s Safe Start metrics.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases