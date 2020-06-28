New sewer pump station to be built at intersection of 28th Avenue East and 182nd Street East

A project to extend sewer service to a 370-acre area in central Pierce County near Spanaway and Frederickson will begin June 29. The work is expected to be complete by June 2021.

A new sewer pump station will be built near the intersection of 28th Avenue East and 182nd Street East. A pump station collects wastewater and pumps it into a nearby gravity sewer system when it reaches a certain level.

Approximately 2,750 feet of force main will be installed west of the pump station along 28th Avenue East and 183rd Street Court East ending at 22nd Avenue East. Approximately 3,800 feet of gravity sewer line will be installed east of the pump station along 182nd Street East and 38th Avenue East ending at 180th Street East.

Construction work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Road and lane closures will be required throughout the project. Local, business and emergency access will be provided. Closure information will be shared as it becomes available at www.piercecountywa.gov/28th-ave-pump-station.

Tucci & Sons Inc. is the contractor for the project. The estimated project cost is $7.25 million and is funded by sewer connection fees.