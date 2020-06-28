City of Lakewood Camp Create Registration is Now Open

The City of Lakewood will follow the state Department of Health summer day camp protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Dates
Week 1: July 6-10
Week 2: July 13-7
Week 3: July 20-24
Week 4: July 27-31
Week 5: Aug. 3-7
Week 6: Aug. 10-14
Week 7: Aug. 17-21
Location:
Lakewood Senior Activity Center, 9112 Lakewood Dr. SW, Lakewood.
Days: Monday-Friday
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: $99 per week
Register at: Please fill out the form an email to Cameron Fairfield, cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us. Find the form on the city’s website: cityoflakewood.us/camp-create-2020
Contact Information
Cameron Fairfield: cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us, 253-983-7887
