City of Lakewood Camp Create Registration is Now Open

The City of Lakewood will follow the state Department of Health summer day camp protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Camp Create Flyer

Dates

Week 1: July 6-10

Week 2: July 13-7

Week 3: July 20-24

Week 4: July 27-31

Week 5: Aug. 3-7

Week 6: Aug. 10-14

Week 7: Aug. 17-21

Location:

Lakewood Senior Activity Center, 9112 Lakewood Dr. SW, Lakewood.

Days: Monday-Friday

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: $99 per week

Register at: Please fill out the form an email to Cameron Fairfield, cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us. Find the form on the city’s website: cityoflakewood.us/camp-create-2020

Contact Information

Cameron Fairfield: cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us, 253-983-7887

