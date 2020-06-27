Utility work brings rolling slowdowns to I-5 in Pierce and Thurston counties

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use both directions of Interstate 5 near the Pierce/Thurston county line will need to plan ahead for a rolling slowdown during overnight hours of Thursday, July 2.

A private utility contractor with the assistance of law enforcement will perform one continuous 15-minute rolling slowdown between the hours of 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2 and 1 a.m. Friday, July 3. The rolling slowdown allows utility crews to place a communications line across I-5 near the Weigh Station north of Mounts Road.

I-5 traffic will be held in the northbound direction starting at milepost 109.3 near Martin Way in Lacey. Southbound I-5 traffic will be held starting at milepost 124.9, near Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood. Ramp traffic will also be held.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.