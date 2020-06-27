Accessibility improvements coming to section of Gem Heights Drive East

A project to improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity along Gem Heights Drive East between 176th Street East and 168th Street East will begin June 29. The work is expected to be complete in early September.

The project area is located to the west of Brouillet Elementary School in South Hill. A map showing the project area is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5904.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lane restrictions may be needed in work areas. Pedestrians may be detoured around work areas.

Crews will remove and reconstruct 28 existing curb ramps so they comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. They will also add seven new curb ramps and 60 feet of sidewalk where none exist.

Three existing pedestrian poles with pedestrian push buttons will be replaced and five new poles will be added at the Gem Heights Drive East and 168th Street East intersection. 1,140 feet of curbs and gutters will be installed.

The project’s contractor is Sound Pacific Construction LLC. The construction cost is approximately $514,000. This project is funded with a Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) Complete Streets Grant and County Road Funds.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5904 for project updates.

Part of ADA Improvement Program

The Pierce County Council approved Pierce County’s ADA Transition Plan for Public Rights-of-Way in early 2020. This plan will guide the county as it brings pedestrian facilities—including sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons and driveway entrances—located in the public right-of-way into compliance with the ADA.

This project is part of the ADA Improvement Program, which identifies projects to implement the ADA Transition Plan. More information is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/adatransition.