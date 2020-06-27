55 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed June 27

On June 27, we confirmed 55 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,466 cases and 87 deaths.

We have reported 366 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 40.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 26.1.

See our new Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases