Vote for the next two student designed Pierce County Library System cards

TACOMA – Vote for the next Pierce County Library System’s library cards, created by local students. The Library System is asking residents to cast their votes to select their favorite card by voting online at cardcontest.pcls.us, now through Friday, July 18.

Hundreds of students who live or attend school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest—this year while finishing out the school year from home. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected six finalists for each age group.

For ages 5-11 select from cards designed by Veronica Argirov, Tacoma, Evergreen Elementary School; Arianna Cha, Auburn, Hedden Elementary School; Norah Gawryczik, University Place, Wainwright Intermediate School; Kento Karasawa, Puyallup, Shaw Road Elementary School; Leila Lewis, Buckley, Sumner Middle School; Logan Wilcox, Puyallup, Brouillet Elementary School.

For ages 12-18 select from cards designed by Lily Barber, Bonney Lake, Mountain View Middle School; Tabitha Beebe, Tacoma, Stadium High School; Carole Eskew, Puyallup, Liberty Middle School; Eliana Parks, Gig Harbor, homeschool; Ayzia Regules, Tacoma, homeschool; Abigail Tarekegn, Puyallup, Puyallup High School.

“This year the Card Design Contest provided parents-turned-teachers a fun art opportunity for their students while doing school at home,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The choice will be difficult for Pierce County residents to choose their favorite designs—the entries reflect the creative talent of our young artists!”

The public will vote in two age categories: ages 5-11 and 12-18. The Library plans to announce the winning child- and teen-designed library cards following the public vote later this summer. The two winning designs will be created into library cards and are expected to be available starting in fall 2020.

A Pierce County Library card offers access to 1.1 million books, movies and other materials, as well as nearly half a million online/downloadable materials.