Steilacoom Town Administrator’s June 26 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – July 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Wilkes Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

4th of July Park Closures:

Saltar’s Point Park will be closed on the 4th of July and Sunnyside Beach Park will close at 8 PM.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we have received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110.

Reports of identity theft via unauthorized unemployment/employment assistance benefits continue to increase. Please visit tinyurl.com/ybsnfrae to report becoming a victim and for assistance with identity theft protection.

Public Safety is aware of increased levels of civil unrest throughout the county, and we are monitoring the progression of events along with our emergency management partners. Peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right in our community, however senseless violence and destruction are not. Public Safety is grateful to our residents for their ongoing patience and support through these evolving circumstances. Public Safety continues to monitor demonstration activity throughout the region, along with our law enforcement partners. There have been multiple events around our area over the past weeks, none of which have resulted in reports of violence or property destruction.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on spraying for noxious weeds around storm facilities and along rights-of-way while also mowing and performing other maintenance. Pierce County under contract with the Town, performed our annual street striping throughout Town.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew pulled primary cable and conducted a planned power outage to connect the Norberg Estates subdivision; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with the installation of two new services on Champion Street and with the repair of a water service in the 600 block of Wallace Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Electric crew installed two new services in the 600 block of Champion Street; repaired a water service in the 600 block of Wallace Street; completed sewer main pressure test for the new sewer mains in Norberg Estates; hauled spoils to the landfill; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging the baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; and performed other maintenance activities.