Emerson Sidewalk Extension Project The Emerson Sidewalk Extension Project will add sidewalks to the South side of Emerson from Alameda to Thelma Gilmur park. This project will also include improving the existing crosswalk at Thelma Gilmur park across Emerson so that becomes a safer crossing situation. This project is funded by a Transportation Improvement Board […]

The post Public Works 2020 Capital Projects appeared first on City of Fircrest.