Overnight construction on I-5 through JBLM before July Fourth holiday

LAKEWOOD – Starting this weekend, overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will see southbound I-5 reduced to a single lane for two separate traffic shifts. In addition, the JBLM Madigan Gate will close overnight on Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, June 28 for construction activity.

Drivers are advised to plan extra travel time into their trips and give work crews a brake by paying attention while traveling through work zones. All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Saturday, June 27

Jackson Avenue from I-5 to the Madigan Gate will close from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Berkeley Street will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Single and double lane closures on southbound I-5 starting at 10:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps to 41st Division Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday, June 28

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Berkeley Street will close from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Single and double lane closures on southbound I-5 starting at 8:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

Overnight ramp closures:

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close each night Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close each night Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 reduced to a single lane through the project each night from Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1. Lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 reduced to a single lane through the project each night, Monday June 20 to Wednesday, July 1. Lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following day.

During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place. No work is scheduled over the Fourth of July holiday. The closures are part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges.

Information about construction projects on state highways in Pierce County can be found on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.