City of DuPont Notice of Special “Remote” Meeting

DuPont City Council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 6:00 pm remotely via Zoom.

The public may watch the meeting live on PCTV at www.piercecountytv.org/1306/DuPont-Live-Meetings or the recording of the meeting afterwards.

The purpose of the meeting is to:

approve City Council meeting minutes, approve claim vouchers and payroll, approve a resolution to accept a conservation easement and a resolution declaring surplus items; approve the 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program resolution; discuss and possible approval of an ordinance regarding First Quarter 2020 budget amendment; discuss and possible approval of an ordinance to amend DuPont Municipal Code 9.12.020 limiting the time and dates fireworks may be discharged in the City; and discuss and possible approval of City Hall reopening protocols.

Public Comments regarding the fireworks Ordinance may be submitted to the City Clerk before Monday, June 29th, 2020, 4:00 PM. Please email comments to kmuir@dupontwa.gov

Based on Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation as well as guidance from the Office of the Attorney General, all City of DuPont’s public meetings now until July 1, 2020, will occur remotely through an interactive online event tool, Zoom video webinar.