23 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 26

On June 26, we confirmed 23 new cases in Pierce County and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions. Our total is 2,411 cases and 87 deaths.

We have reported 322 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 35.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 23.

See our new Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases