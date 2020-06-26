2-Day Virtual Conference for Young Men – FREE

2 days | “Real Talk” | Small Groups | Opening Doors to Opportunity | FREE

“Mentoring from men of color to help provide a safe and supportive community for boys of color, where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.”

The FREE two-day virtual Zoom conference will be divided into conversations surrounding healthy male engagement and the role mentorship plays in preparing young KINGs for the world in front of them. There will be two panelist discussions, small group breakout sessions, live musical performances, DJ, prizes, and giveaways (i.e. Xbox One) that we know will create two full days of impact. We will also be streaming live on Facebook during certain segments.

Join us in exploring proven and new pathways to opportunities and connect with a strong network of community support.