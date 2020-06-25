Pierce County Parks expands opportunities for recreation

More options for recreation and park use are being offered by Pierce County Parks while in Phase 2, following Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening recommendations. The addition of options like playground use, park restrooms, sport complex practices, and fitness classes must all still follow current limitations and guidelines to ensure a healthy and safe community.

Playgrounds will reopen with posted guidelines of no more than five children on each structure and supervised parental support to keep six feet apart. Be sure to bring sanitation supplies to comply with safe use guidelines.

Additional park restrooms will be open, however continuous access is not guaranteed. Portable units may still be used at some locations. The Pierce County Parks website will be updated regularly with new offerings and specific services at each location.

Sports complexes may accommodate practices in preparation for game and tournament play which will begin in Phase 3. Teams must register for use and follow Sporting Activities Guidance.

Sprinker Recreation Center will open for scheduled fitness and individual instruction activities on June 22. Hours of operation for June 22-July 5 will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sprinker ice operations will be open for pre-registered free style and instructional stick & puck sessions only. Ice Bumper Cars will resume operation on July 10th. Make sure to pre-register for all activities.

The Harold E LeMay Skatepark at Sprinker will be open with the following schedule: June 22 – July 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 6 – Labor Day, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Please note that Sprinker Recreation Center will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from June 27-29. During these dates, the following will be closed: outdoor restrooms, playground, skatepark, outdoor playfields, and the parking area.

Pierce County Parks is now accepting registration for virtual camps and programs for persons with disabilities. These online camps and programs will commence July 6. For additional information and registration, visit the Pierce County Parks website.

Heritage Recreation Center soccer fields will open for small group practices only beginning June 22. Please contact Jared.Bucci@piercecountywa.gov to request information about renting these fields. Baseball and softball fields remain closed at this time.

To secure a required permit to reserve rentable spaces for group use, please contact Pierce County Parks at 253-798-4177 or pcparks@piercecountywa.gov. Permits will only be authorized for activities with safety plans and restrictions that follow Phase 2 guidance. Large events and other large organized group activities are still prohibited.

Keeping these parks and their amenities open requires everyone to continue to follow current usage guidelines and rules to Limit Travel, Limit Stays, and Limit Contact. Pierce County Parks will provide further recreation use updates as available while continuing to follow safety protocols in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening recommendations. For more information visit www.piercecountywa.gov/parks.