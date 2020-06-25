Pierce College celebrates Class of 2020 in historic virtual commencement ceremony

The Pierce College community celebrated a unique virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2020. Under normal circumstances, the entire college community would have come together at the Tacoma Dome to celebrate our special grads, but instead had the opportunity this year to enjoy the celebration virtually, from the comfort of their own homes.

The college’s first-ever virtual commencement awarded 3,580 degrees, certificates and diplomas. More than 63 percent of this year’s grads are the first in their families to go to college. The youngest graduate is 16 years old, and the oldest is 65.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be part of an institution that is committed to improving the human condition,” said Chancellor Michele Johnson during her commencement address. “And this year, like no other, has demonstrated the strength and tenacity of the human spirit. Your ability to persevere, to thrive, and to not be reduced by events outside your control is evidence of your resiliency.”

This year’s ceremony takes place on Juneteenth, a date commemorating the freedom from slavery in our country. On this day in particular, the college reaffirms its commitment and accountability to continue its relentless pursuit of equity, peace, and justice for Black and other historically marginalized communities.

Pierce College’s virtual graduation website also includes a downloadable graduation program, and will remain available for viewing until June 2021.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.