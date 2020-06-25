Local students graduate from Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. – The following students have been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.
- Fircrest, WA – Taylor Trottier, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Lakewood, WA – Rosalie Monkono, Bachelor of Science, Health Science
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
