35 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 25

On June 25, we confirmed 35 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a man in his 80s from Southwest Pierce County with underlying health conditions. Our total is 2,390 cases and 85 deaths.

We have reported 312 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 34.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 22.3.

See our new Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.