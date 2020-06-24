Nourish Pierce County seeks Volunteers

You may have heard that the National Guard is ending their time helping pack and distribute food with Nourish Pierce County. This had been extremely important, in order to keep up the supply of much-needed food during a time of increasing need. Please see the information below about the new volunteer need:

Our Nourish Pierce County food bank locations are in need of volunteers to box and distribute groceries to clients at the following locations:

Lakes Area (Lakewood) – Monday, Wednesday, & Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Edgewood – Wednesdays from 9:30 – 12:30 p.m. Thursday from 2 – 7 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., & Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Northwest – Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Warehouse – Weekdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. loading mobile food banks (4 people needed)

Warehouse – Weekdays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. packing groceries for distribution

For more information or questions on how to register for a volunteer shift, please email volunteer@nourishpc.org.

We ask that volunteers commit to a full shift and if possible, sign up for more than one shift a month.

All volunteers must be 17 years or older and able to bend, lift and carry at least 25 lbs.