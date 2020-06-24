Jonz Catering Launches Bonz From Jonz

Tacoma – Jonz Catering, the labor of love of David and Linda Dagley is deservingly recognized as a 2020 recipient of The Best of the South Sound in the category of caterer. Quality and excellence are terms used regularly to describe the work produced by the team at Jonz Catering, and added to those terms can now officially be: charitable.

Jonz Catering has had a hand in enhancing the experience of many nonprofit events by providing delicious food at area galas, luncheons, and parties. With a soft paw, err, spot for the animals in our community, Jonz Catering rolls out their new Bonz From Jonz campaign, which returns a portion of annual proceeds back to the community. Choosing Jonz Catering for your next event, will allow Bonz From Jonz to support the care of pets in our community by highlighting and supporting the work in some of the notable animal-centered nonprofit organizations.

The lucky dog for 2020 is Tacoma’s own Northwest Spay and Neuter Center. Northwest Spay and Neuter Center is Washington State’s largest spay and neuter clinic, and has spayed and neutered more that 125,000 cats and dogs since their inception in 2008. Jonz Catering has contributed to the success of Northwest Spay and Neuter Center’s annual gala, Whiskers Wine and Dine by providing delicious food and quality service, setting the tone year after year, for a successful fundraising event.

Food is powerful. It brings us together, shapes our memories, and empowers our communities. Though easy to forget while we’re rushing through our day, sharing a meal is a treasured experience, and those who join in this experience can feel this connection: Bonds with loved ones become stronger, and strangers feel like strangers no more. The care and attention that Jonz Catering puts into their food mirrors that compassion that they are demonstrating in the community.

Knowing that Bonz From Jonz will help the cool cats, crazy kittens, and precious pups of Pierce County makes choosing Jonz Catering for your next event the easiest choice you’ll have to make this year. To get a detailed estimate based on a short consultation with one of the Jonz Catering event planners for your next event, please contact events@jonzcatering.com or call (253) 274-0443.