I-705 ramps completely close at Stadium Way for track installation on June 25

As soon as June 25, crews will install track on the east side of Stadium Way near I-705, completely closing the I-705 on- and off-ramps at Stadium Way. Please exit I-705 at an earlier exit, such as the City Center or S. 21st St/S.R. 509 exits. Otherwise, the detour will be Schuster Parkway to McCarver Street in Old Town. The I-705 ramp closure will last about 3-4 weeks. During this time, Stadium Way will be closed to thru-traffic from S. 4th St. to I-705. Please allow extra time to reach your destination.

In other areas, crews are installing track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to S. 11th Street as well as installing a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to S. 9th St. On N. 1st St., crews will pave sections of N. 1st St. this week, starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 25. On Division Ave., crews are installing track, signals and foundations for Link power poles from Yakima Ave. to I St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track in front of Stadium High School, closing Stadium Way/N. E St. from just north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue as soon as July 6.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on I-705 ramps, Stadium Way, Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 17th Street, E. 25th Street.

When

Week of June 22

Where

I-705 ramps at Stadium Way – ramps closure. To access downtown, take an earlier I-705 exit such as City Center. The I-705 detour is Schuster Way to McCarver St. To access I-705, follow S. 9th Street.

Stadium Way from S. 4th St. to I-705 – street closure to thru-traffic; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from S. 4th St. to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave. Residents will be able to access parking garages on Stadium Way.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to S. 9th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 11th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 10th Street west and east of MLK Jr. Way to the alleys – intersection closure.

S. 15th St. at MLK Jr. Way – lane restriction.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th St. from McKinley Ave. to E. J St. – lane restriction.