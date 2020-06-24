Hilltop Tacoma Link construction to close I-705 ramps at Stadium Way June 25

Beginning Thursday, June 25, the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project will close the on and off ramps of I-705 at Stadium Way for up to four weeks to install track on the east side of Stadium Way. Track installation includes installing underground electrical vaults, removing existing asphalt and soil, moving the rail segments into place, pouring concrete around the rail and paving the road.

Commuters using I-705 should exit earlier at City Center or South 21st/State Route 509. The detour around the closure will be Schuster Parkway to McCarver Street in Old Town. Stadium Way will not be open to thru-traffic from South 4th Street to I-705, but will be open for local access to parking garages, including turns at South 4th Street and Division Avenue. Commerce Street will continue to be closed in both directions from South 7th Street to I-705.

Work will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, if needed.

Stadium Way Closure

Crews will close Stadium Way from Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue beginning July 6 to complete track installation in front of Stadium High School. This closure will be in place for up to seven weeks.

Work will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, if needed.

Construction crews are working under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Businesses throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link construction area are open.

To learn more about Hilltop and Stadium businesses that are open during construction, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/building-system/loyal-to-local/hilltop. For more information on the Hilltop Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/htlink