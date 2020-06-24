Doug Richardson to speak at Lakewood United on County’s Economic Outlook

Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM to Noon: Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson – “Discussion on Economic Outlook for Pierce County; the local impact of Covid-19 pandemic; and the County’s readiness for a 2nd wave”

Join the Zoom Meeting by clicking this link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/89148932711?pwd=enl6MmFYUERXYWdPdDJhcSttV05aQT09

Meeting ID: 891 4893 2711

Password: 919177

Note: Lakewood United is trying out virtual meetings during this period when we have been suspending our in-person meetings because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic.

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski.

If you would like to receive our email Newsletter, please contact Lakewood United at lakewoodunited@gmail.com.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.