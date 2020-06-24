County allocates funding to help schools prepare to safely reopen in the fall

In its largest allocation to date, Pierce County has directed $5 million of CARES Act funding to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for K-12 schools in the county.

“School may be out for the summer, but we are already thinking about the next school year,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “These resources will help local schools provide our kids a quality education in a safe environment, which is critically important to all of us.”

This week’s allocations also include $2 million for expanding the PPE distribution effort for small and medium-sized businesses. The County has already held 12 distribution events throughout the region, with plans to extend the initiative.

“Getting PPE into the hands of our small and medium-sized businesses will help them as they work to recover from the impact of the pandemic,” said Council Chair Doug Richardson. “While the economy has a long road ahead, it is important to help smooth that path with safe practices that protect residents and employees.”

Nearly $9.7 million was allocated this week, including:

Public Health Emergency Response

COVID-19 Staff Response: $1,819,255

Initial Investigations Training and Hiring for Surge: $138,000

Contact Tracing/Investigations Facility Lease: $500,000

Personal Protective Equipment for Pierce County Schools: $5,000,000

Personal Protective Equipment Storage Space: $112,000

Economic Stabilization and Recovery

Personal Protective Equipment: $2,000,000

Essential Government Services

Countywide Equipment: $103,000

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.