Clover Park School District adds special board meeting June 29

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting/workshop for Monday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. to be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Topics for discussion for the special meeting/workshop include the draft budget, technology devices and Project Lead the Way.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 862899.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.