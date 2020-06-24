45 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 24

Introducing a new dashboard to track Safe Start progress in Pierce County.

On June 24, we confirmed 45 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,357 cases and 84 deaths.

We have reported 284 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 31.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 20.3.

See our new Safe Start dashboard for our local COVID-19 positivity rate and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

