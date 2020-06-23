State Board set to vote on 2020-21 budget, 2021-23 capital budget request

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will meet for its regular business meeting Wednesday, June 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Board members are set to vote on the college system’s 2020-21 state operating budget allocation. The board’s approval will distribute funding to colleges. The budget was approved by the Legislature before the forecasted economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The board is also scheduled to take action on 2020-21 Workforce Education awards and allocations and Basic Education for Adults federal awards. The Workforce Education state and federal funding targets programs supporting entry-level training, skills upgrade or retraining for the state’s workforce. Basic Education for Adults funding supports adult and family literacy programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Board members also anticipate voting on final approval to the college system’s 2021-23 capital budget request to the governor and the Washington state Legislature. The request comes after a lengthy process working with college trustees, presidents and vice presidents on a rank order list of projects consistent with OFM instructions.

The meeting will be held remotely. The meeting agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board website.

The meeting is open to the public.