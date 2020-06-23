Lakewood Hearing: Vacate part of 148th St SW right-of-way

IPT Lakewood Logistics Center II LLC of Newport Beach, California is requesting the City vacate the easterly most fifty-six (56) feet of 148th St SW right-of-way east of the intersection with Murray St SW, within the City of Lakewood, Washington.

On Monday, July 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the request to vacate a portion of 148th St SW described as follows:

THAT PORTION OF 148TH STREET SOUTHWEST (MAPLE STREET), BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 49 OF THE UNRECORDED PLAT OF AMERICAN LAKE GARDENS, BEING A PORTION OF THE W.N. SAVAGE DONATION LAND CLAIM NO. 42 IN SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 OF CITY OF LAKEWOOD SHORT PLAT NUMBER LU-19-00078, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 201907055001, BEING A POINT ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF 148TH STREET S.W.;

THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH MARGIN SOUTH 89°01’08” EAST, 193.72 FEET TO A POINT ON A LINE 100 FEET EASTERLY FROM, AS MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES, THE CENTERLINE OF SR704 AS SHOWN ON SHEETS 4 AND 5 OF 29 APPROVED JUNE 14, 2007 AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH MARGIN, SOUTH 89°01’08” EAST, 56.28 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BEING THE WEST LINE OF THAT PORTION OF MAPLE STREET VACATED BY RESOLUTION 9668 RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 2021329;

THENCE ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF LOTS 1 AND 2 OF SAID SHORT PLAT LU-19-00078 AND SAID RESOLUTION, SOUTH 01°03’57” WEST, 30.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID 148TH STREET S.W.;

THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH MARGIN, NORTH 89°01’08” WEST, 55.52 FEET TO SAID EASTERLY LINE;

THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, NORTH 00°23’30” EAST, 30.01 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented to the hearing by email or, written comments may be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

COVID-19 Notice: The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however should Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-28 be extended beyond July 6, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public will NOT permitted.

If extended participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via email at this time. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, Washington 98499 or BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial 1(253) 215-8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

For further information about this matter, please contact Franc Sawatzki, Associate Civil Engineer, (253) 983-7787 FSawatzki@CityofLakewood.us