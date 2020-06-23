Goals for under-represented firms established for federally funded projects

The Washington State Department of Transportation is proposing new overall goals for disadvantaged business participation on all federally funded projects and is accepting written comments on the proposals through Friday, July 24.

The purpose of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program is to create a level playing field for firms owned and operated by disadvantaged individuals wanting to participate in federally assisted highway, transit, and aviation programs. To qualify as a DBE, a firm must be a for-profit business that is at least 51 percent owned by an individual or individuals who are women, part of a federally recognized racial minority group, or otherwise socially and economically disadvantaged. Qualifying firms must be certified by the Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises to participate in the DBE program.

The proposed overall DBE goals are available at:

The goals are for projects from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023.

WSDOT is inviting contractors, labor and trade organizations, small and disadvantaged businesses, and others interested in working with the agency to attend one of its upcoming informational meetings regarding the proposed DBE goals.

WSDOT has scheduled three public meetings to take comments at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, Wednesday, July 8, and Friday, July 10. The July 6 and 8 meetings will be held online as a webinar, while the July 10 meeting will be a telephone conference. Individuals interested in attending need to register in advance by emailing Allison Spector at Allison.Spector. Details about how to participate will be provided upon registering.

Comments on the proposed goals will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, and can be mailed to:

Allison Spector

Title VI & Equity Analyst

WSDOT, Office of Equal Opportunity

P.O. Box 47314

Olympia, WA 98504-7314

Or submitted to via email.